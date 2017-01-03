Editorial: Rethink Tampa's downtown l...

Editorial: Rethink Tampa's downtown library space

11 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Tampa's John F. Germany Public Library has all the basics but lacks charm and a functional public space. The city is exploring replacing the library's annex and auditorium with something that could draw more visitors.

