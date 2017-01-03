Editorial: It's wrong to enforce some laws, not others
Here's the irony of a sanctuary city - something that Texas lawmakers are rightly attempting to preclude in Texas. Picking and choosing which laws to obey leads to some terrible, ridiculous and unjust outcomes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12)
|21 hr
|Dessi
|19
|An Item to help with pain
|21 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09)
|Mon
|yakataka13
|2
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|Mon
|haley
|126
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mon
|Canada
|114
|Men with Prostate Issues
|Mon
|linda35ny
|1
|Men that Dress Sharp in Tampa
|Jan 8
|Robert Lewis 43
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC