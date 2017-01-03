Editorial: Amazon, Macy's tell the story of Hillsborough's changing commerce

Changes in the world of commerce are playing out in stark relief from one end of Hillsborough County to the other. Up in northern Tampa, Macy's - the Manhattan-born, international retail giant, inheritor of proud former Florida brands like Maas Brothers and Burdine's - just announced it will shut its University Mall anchor store as it eliminates more than 10,000 jobs and closes 68 stores nationwide in the wake of a disappointing holiday shopping season.

