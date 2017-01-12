DOT: Pedestrians dying at highest rat...

DOT: Pedestrians dying at highest rate since '96

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

Pedestrians across the U.S. are now dying at some of the highest rates since 1996, according to new numbers released from the U.S. Department of Transportation. And within the Tampa Bay area, there are certain areas where pedestrians are most likely to be hit, including most roads surrounding I-275.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) 21 hr You know it 1,012
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Fri Geezer Files 115
Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12) Jan 10 Dessi 19
An Item to help with pain Jan 10 linda35ny 1
Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09) Jan 9 yakataka13 2
News Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08) Jan 9 haley 126
Men with Prostate Issues Jan 9 linda35ny 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,187 • Total comments across all topics: 277,922,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC