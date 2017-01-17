There are on the WRUF-AM Gainesville story from 16 hrs ago, titled Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Arrive In Gainesville. In it, WRUF-AM Gainesville reports that:

After a 14-hour flight from Asia and a six-hour drive from Atlanta, two puppies rescued from impending slaughter arrived at the Alachua County Humane Society Monday night. Bernard and Louie, two of 200 dogs rescued from a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea by Humane Society International, received vaccinations and deworming medicine in Gainesville Tuesday morning.

