Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Arrive In Gainesville
There are 1 comment on the WRUF-AM Gainesville story from 16 hrs ago, titled Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Arrive In Gainesville. In it, WRUF-AM Gainesville reports that:
After a 14-hour flight from Asia and a six-hour drive from Atlanta, two puppies rescued from impending slaughter arrived at the Alachua County Humane Society Monday night. Bernard and Louie, two of 200 dogs rescued from a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea by Humane Society International, received vaccinations and deworming medicine in Gainesville Tuesday morning.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 18 hrs ago
Great more dog doo for the USA
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joshua Fisher from USF pre med
|8 hr
|Mad Michelle
|1
|Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker
|Mon
|question
|2
|An Item to help with pain
|Sun
|Interesting
|2
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jan 15
|ROFLMAO
|1,013
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Geezer Files
|115
|Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|Dessi
|19
|Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09)
|Jan 9
|yakataka13
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC