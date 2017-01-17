Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Me...

Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Arrive In Gainesville

Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Arrive In Gainesville

After a 14-hour flight from Asia and a six-hour drive from Atlanta, two puppies rescued from impending slaughter arrived at the Alachua County Humane Society Monday night. Bernard and Louie, two of 200 dogs rescued from a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea by Humane Society International, received vaccinations and deworming medicine in Gainesville Tuesday morning.

Useless Dogs

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 18 hrs ago
Great more dog doo for the USA

Tampa, FL

