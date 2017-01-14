Dogs once headed for slaughter now up...

Dogs once headed for slaughter now up for adoption in Tampa

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Some were born and raised on a South Korean dog farm, spending their lives in rusty cages. Others were people's pets, snatched by thieves and sold to the farm's owner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) 3 hr ROFLMAO 1,013
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Fri Geezer Files 115
Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12) Jan 10 Dessi 19
An Item to help with pain Jan 10 linda35ny 1
Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09) Jan 9 yakataka13 2
News Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08) Jan 9 haley 126
Men with Prostate Issues Jan 9 linda35ny 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,757 • Total comments across all topics: 277,926,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC