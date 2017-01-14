Dogs once headed for slaughter now up for adoption in Tampa
Some were born and raised on a South Korean dog farm, spending their lives in rusty cages. Others were people's pets, snatched by thieves and sold to the farm's owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|ROFLMAO
|1,013
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Fri
|Geezer Files
|115
|Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|Dessi
|19
|An Item to help with pain
|Jan 10
|linda35ny
|1
|Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09)
|Jan 9
|yakataka13
|2
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|Jan 9
|haley
|126
|Men with Prostate Issues
|Jan 9
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC