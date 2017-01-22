Dogs donate blood to save other pets lives in Tampa
Dogs and dog owners came to BluePearl Veterinary Partners in Tampa Saturday to donate blood and save other pets lives. Like humans, dogs and cats often need blood transfusions during emergencies or surgery which is why veterinarians at BluePearl began the blood bank program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need help and I Mean need help
|15 hr
|Dave
|2
|Joshua Fisher from USF pre med
|Jan 18
|Mad Michelle
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Jan 17
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker
|Jan 16
|question
|2
|An Item to help with pain
|Jan 15
|Interesting
|2
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jan 15
|ROFLMAO
|1,013
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Geezer Files
|115
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC