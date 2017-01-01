Dog Viciously Attacks Family After Woman Tried To Make It Wear A Sweater

A dog incensed by a woman's attempt to make it wear a sweater attacked her and two others in Tampa, Florida on Friday, police said. CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP reports that 52-year-old Brenda Guerrero tried to put a sweater on the dog, a pit bull mix named Scarface, in the backyard of her home - and the dog attacked her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.