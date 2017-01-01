Dog Viciously Attacks Family After Woman Tried To Make It Wear A Sweater
A dog incensed by a woman's attempt to make it wear a sweater attacked her and two others in Tampa, Florida on Friday, police said. CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP reports that 52-year-old Brenda Guerrero tried to put a sweater on the dog, a pit bull mix named Scarface, in the backyard of her home - and the dog attacked her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|15 hr
|Hmm
|2
|Henry L. Wright (Apr '13)
|Sat
|Upset in Ky
|4
|Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09)
|Fri
|Michael Burch Lex...
|39
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Dec 22
|tchauling
|4
|Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost...
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|1
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|TRUMP POTUS
|1,007
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC