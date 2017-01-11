Discovery's 'Street Science' creates flame tornado in downtown Tampa...

Discovery's 'Street Science' creates ...

Want to see a giant tornado of flames rising in the center of downtown Tampa? Don't worry, it's just a TV show. Tune in to the Science network tonight at 10 p.m. for the premiere of Street Science , a new series showcasing offbeat and eye-catching science experiments performed outdoors and often captured in awe-inspiring slow motion.

