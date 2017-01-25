Detectives: Tampa Boy Found Gun in Home, Shot Himself
CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only independent television station. With broadcast coverage reaching throughout central and southwest Florida, WTOG was billed "Florida's Super Station" and quickly [] Report: Girl Live Streamed Suicide in Miami Foster Home Authorities say a 14-year-old girl broadcast live from the bathroom of her Miami area foster home as she made a noose from her scarf and attached it to the shower door frame to hang herself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|9 hr
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|tampa bay mugshots
|10 hr
|Nick
|3
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Strike3
|16
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Jan 22
|Dave
|2
|Joshua Fisher from USF pre med
|Jan 18
|Mad Michelle
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Jan 17
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker
|Jan 16
|question
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC