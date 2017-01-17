Details emerge in case against Tampa officer charged in traffic-stop sex assault
The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office released more than 300 pages of documents Thursday in its case against a fired Tampa police officer who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop. Adam York, 43, is charged with sexual battery in the incident, which occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joshua Fisher from USF pre med
|Wed
|Mad Michelle
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Tue
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker
|Jan 16
|question
|2
|An Item to help with pain
|Jan 15
|Interesting
|2
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jan 15
|ROFLMAO
|1,013
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Geezer Files
|115
|Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|Dessi
|19
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC