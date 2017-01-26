Delivering cars delivers customers fo...

Delivering cars delivers customers for store

Read more: Automotive News

Sun Toyota in Holiday, Fla., is meeting the demands of consumers, both near and far, who enjoy the ease of shopping from companies such as Amazon by delivering vehicles to customers' doorsteps through what the dealership calls Showroom2Go. "The trend is the customer wants business with the people that make it easiest to do business with," said John Marazzi, managing partner at Sun Toyota.

