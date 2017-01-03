Dedicated fans brave chilly wind for ...

Dedicated fans brave chilly wind for Championship Beach Bash

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The biting wind over Clearwater Memorial Causeway battered car flags of both creeds: crimson red for the Crimson Tide and orange for the Tigers. Devout fans of the University of Alabama and Clemson University made a pilgrimage to sub-tropical Tampa Bay to witness the sweetest of college football showdowns - a championship rematch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Men that Dress Sharp in Tampa 13 hr Robert Lewis 43 2
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) 15 hr Fascinating 1,010
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Sat yidfellas v USA 2
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) Sat natalia 28
All About Puppies Largo (Nov '08) Jan 5 rescue 27
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) Jan 4 Troysnanny 94
News Club Elite: Swingers club a big improvement? (Jan '08) Jan 4 Trash Coast 25
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,754 • Total comments across all topics: 277,731,594

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC