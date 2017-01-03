Dedicated fans brave chilly wind for Championship Beach Bash
The biting wind over Clearwater Memorial Causeway battered car flags of both creeds: crimson red for the Crimson Tide and orange for the Tigers. Devout fans of the University of Alabama and Clemson University made a pilgrimage to sub-tropical Tampa Bay to witness the sweetest of college football showdowns - a championship rematch.
