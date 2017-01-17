Day care workers fired
Friday brought terrifying moments for a couple of Tampa parents after two day care workers forgot their 4-year-old daughter in the back of a broken-down van. The employees had picked up the little girl and three other infants and were headed to Orient Road Child Development, but the van got a flat tire off Harney Road.
Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
