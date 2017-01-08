Cold Weather Shelters Open And Traffi...

Cold Weather Shelters Open And Traffic Tie Ups In Tampa

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: WDUV-FM Saint Petersburg

It's been a while, but we're under that wind chill advisory until 1o am , and that's for all of the Bay area. It can feel like anywhere from 19 to 35 degrees so please make sure you're dressing warmly and that pets that normally spend time outdoors have a warm place to spend time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUV-FM Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) 21 min Fascinating 1,010
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) 18 hr yidfellas v USA 2
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) 19 hr natalia 28
All About Puppies Largo (Nov '08) Jan 5 rescue 27
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) Jan 4 Troysnanny 94
News Club Elite: Swingers club a big improvement? (Jan '08) Jan 4 Trash Coast 25
News Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05) Jan 1 Hmm 2
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at January 08 at 3:31AM EST

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,846 • Total comments across all topics: 277,711,972

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC