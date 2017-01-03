Clerk charged with scratch-off lottery fraud
Lottery officials say he got greedy and tried to cash in too many big winning lottery scratch-off tickets at the Tampa Lottery District Office. One major red flag was when he tried to claim a $500 winning scratch-off ticket that hadn't even been scratched.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All About Puppies Largo (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|rescue
|27
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|10 hr
|Troysnanny
|94
|Club Elite: Swingers club a big improvement? (Jan '08)
|16 hr
|Trash Coast
|25
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
|Henry L. Wright (Apr '13)
|Dec 31
|Upset in Ky
|4
|Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09)
|Dec 30
|Michael Burch Lex...
|39
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Dec 22
|tchauling
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC