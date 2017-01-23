Circus Xtreme comes to Florida for the Final Time
TAMPA, Fla -- This week, The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus will bring its action-packed show to Florida for the last time. The circus says guests will be amazed by all of the extraordinary performers....Acrobats, a Human Cannonball, an Exotic Big Cat Show, Trapeze Artists, and of course clowns.
