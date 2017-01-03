Cincinnati airline acquires Tampa's PEMCO
Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services Inc., a subsidiary of Wilmington-based Air Transport Services Group Inc. , has acquired PEMCO World Air Services Inc. Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed except that ATSG and AMES will not assume any PEMCO debt in connection with the acquisition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|19 hr
|Grenada Freedom
|93
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
|Henry L. Wright (Apr '13)
|Dec 31
|Upset in Ky
|4
|Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09)
|Dec 30
|Michael Burch Lex...
|39
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Dec 22
|tchauling
|4
|Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost...
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|1
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC