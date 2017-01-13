Centre Club Tampa parent considers sale
ClubCorp Holdings Inc., the parent company of Centre Club Tampa and golf clubs in Tampa, Clearwater and Oldsmar, is exploring alternatives for its future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|5 hr
|Geezer Files
|115
|Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|Dessi
|19
|An Item to help with pain
|Jan 10
|linda35ny
|1
|Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09)
|Jan 9
|yakataka13
|2
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|Jan 9
|haley
|126
|Men with Prostate Issues
|Jan 9
|linda35ny
|1
|Men that Dress Sharp in Tampa
|Jan 8
|Robert Lewis 43
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC