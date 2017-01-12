Business relocation bringing 150 jobs to Tampa
Governor Rick Scott announced BlueLine Associates , a professional services firm, will relocate its global headquarters from Cary, North Carolina to Tampa. The relocation will create 150 new jobs and invest more than $2 million in the local community.
