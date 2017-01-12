Burglars open fire on Tampa police

Burglars open fire on Tampa police

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

Authorities arrested a 17 year old, who is accused of firing a shot at police officers. The teenager was arrested late Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12) Jan 10 Dessi 19
An Item to help with pain Jan 10 linda35ny 1
Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09) Jan 9 yakataka13 2
News Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08) Jan 9 haley 126
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jan 9 Canada 114
Men with Prostate Issues Jan 9 linda35ny 1
Men that Dress Sharp in Tampa Jan 8 Robert Lewis 43 2
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,658 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC