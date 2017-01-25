BlueLinx Completes Sale and Lease Agreement of Tampa Distribution Facility
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. announced today that it sold its Tampa, Florida, distribution facility generating approximately $4.8 million in net proceeds while simultaneously entering into a 15 year lease with multiple renewal options with the new owner of the facility. BlueLinx intends to continue to use the facility to serve the Tampa area and surrounding markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|1 hr
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|tampa bay mugshots
|2 hr
|Nick
|3
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|16 hr
|Strike3
|16
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Jan 22
|Dave
|2
|Joshua Fisher from USF pre med
|Jan 18
|Mad Michelle
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Jan 17
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker
|Jan 16
|question
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC