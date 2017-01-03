Bitcoin exchange operator pleads guilty in U.S. case tied to JPMorgan hack
A Florida man pleaded guilty on Monday to charges that he conspired to operate an illegal bitcoin exchange, which prosecutors said was owned by an Israeli who oversaw a massive scheme to hack companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co( Anthony Murgio, 33, entered his plea in federal court in Manhattan to three counts, including conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, a month before he was to face trial. Under a plea agreement, Murgio agreed not to appeal any prison sentence of about 12-1/2 years in prison or less.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09)
|3 hr
|yakataka13
|2
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|7 hr
|haley
|126
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|11 hr
|Canada
|114
|Men with Prostate Issues
|17 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Men that Dress Sharp in Tampa
|Sun
|Robert Lewis 43
|2
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Fascinating
|1,010
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC