Bitcoin exchange operator pleads guil...

Bitcoin exchange operator pleads guilty in U.S. case tied to JPMorgan hack

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A Florida man pleaded guilty on Monday to charges that he conspired to operate an illegal bitcoin exchange, which prosecutors said was owned by an Israeli who oversaw a massive scheme to hack companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co( Anthony Murgio, 33, entered his plea in federal court in Manhattan to three counts, including conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, a month before he was to face trial. Under a plea agreement, Murgio agreed not to appeal any prison sentence of about 12-1/2 years in prison or less.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09) 3 hr yakataka13 2
News Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08) 7 hr haley 126
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 11 hr Canada 114
Men with Prostate Issues 17 hr linda35ny 1
Men that Dress Sharp in Tampa Sun Robert Lewis 43 2
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Sun Fascinating 1,010
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 2
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,251 • Total comments across all topics: 277,765,615

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC