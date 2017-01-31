Bishop Briggs Returning To Tampa Bay On Headlining Tour
Bishop Briggs aka Sarah McLaughlin will be returning to the Tampa Bay area for a headlining show May 17th at State Theatre in St. Pete. Bishop roared into Tampa last December to perform at Next Big Thing riding the smash hit success of "River".
