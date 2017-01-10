Baldwin Risk Partners Teams Up With R...

Baldwin Risk Partners Teams Up With Ryan Insurance & Financial Services of Tampa

Baldwin Risk Partners , an insurance distribution holding company based in Tampa, Fla., has partnered with Ryan Insurance & Financial Services, a Deland, Fla.-based independent insurance agency. According to BRP, the partnership with Ryan will bring in a substantial amount of support for continued growth in the surrounding market.

