Babysitter arrested in death of toddler killed by train
Babysitter is arrested in death of two-year-old boy who was hit by a 40mph train as she walked him along the tracks Babysitter, Heather Henderson, 26, who was walking a toddler along railroad tracks, has been arrested in the death of the child after he was struck and killed by a train last month A babysitter, who walked a two-year-old boy along railroad tracks in Florida, has been arrested in the death of the child after he was struck and killed by a train last month. Heather Henderson, 26, and two-year-old Hunter Fink were both hit by a CSX train in Tampa on December 12. The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joshua Fisher from USF pre med
|Wed
|Mad Michelle
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Tue
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker
|Jan 16
|question
|2
|An Item to help with pain
|Jan 15
|Interesting
|2
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jan 15
|ROFLMAO
|1,013
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Geezer Files
|115
|Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|Dessi
|19
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC