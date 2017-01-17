A calmer Gasparilla parade for the kids sans beer and sin
Thousands of children with their parents in tow crammed Bayshore Boulevard on Saturday for the Children's Gasparilla Parade. Kids and, yes, their moms and dads, too, scrambled to collect a shower of beads during a parade of 100 floats.
