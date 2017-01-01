6 Tampa Bay area attorneys suspended or reprimanded by Florida Supreme Court
Six Tampa Bay area attorneys are among 21 attorneys who were recently disbarred, reprimanded, or had their licenses revoked or suspended by the Florida Supreme Court in recent court orders. James Lee Clark, 701 S. Howard Ave., Suite 201, Tampa, suspended until further order effective 30 days from a Nov. 7 court order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|5 hr
|Hmm
|2
|Henry L. Wright (Apr '13)
|Sat
|Upset in Ky
|4
|Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09)
|Fri
|Michael Burch Lex...
|39
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Dec 22
|tchauling
|4
|Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost...
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|1
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|TRUMP POTUS
|1,007
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC