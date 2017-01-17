4-year-old child left behind in day...
A 4-year-old girl was left behind in a daycare van after the driver exited the vehicle without realizing the child was sleeping in the back. According to deputies, the transport van from the Orient Road Child Development Center at 5708 Orient Road in Tampa experienced a flat tire forcing the driver to pull over.
