2 killed, 1 arrested in Tampa...

Two people are dead and a 3-year-old is uninjured after a hit-and-run crash in Hillsborough County. Police say around 11:30 p.m. Tyronda Sampson, 23, and Michael Wimbley, 28, were traveling east on E. Lake Ave. When they approached the intersection of N. 34th St., their vehicle was hit by Rico Taylor, 35, driving a 2003 Infinity.

