CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only [...] 2 In Custody After Shooting at Officers in Tampa's Ybor City Police say two people are in custody after firing a gun at several officers in Tampa's Ybor City neighborhood. Florida Man, 83, Fatally Shoots Woman Searching For Her Dog Sheriff's officials say an 83-year-old Florida man fatally shot a woman after her daughter and brother-in-law knocked... Final NFL Power Rankings It's tough to keep up with all the action in NFL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.