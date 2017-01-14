14 dogs rescued from South Korean mea...

14 dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm headed to Tampa

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A pack of dogs, once destined for a cruel fate at a South Korean meat farm, have found their way to the bay area thanks to rescue efforts by the Humane Society. Ten of the dogs arrived in Orlando Friday evening and were transported to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, with four more scheduled to arrive on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joshua Fisher from USF pre med Jan 18 Mad Michelle 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Jan 17 Useless Dogs 1
Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker Jan 16 question 2
An Item to help with pain Jan 15 Interesting 2
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Jan 15 ROFLMAO 1,013
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jan 13 Geezer Files 115
Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12) Jan 10 Dessi 19
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,071 • Total comments across all topics: 278,096,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC