14 dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm headed to Tampa
A pack of dogs, once destined for a cruel fate at a South Korean meat farm, have found their way to the bay area thanks to rescue efforts by the Humane Society. Ten of the dogs arrived in Orlando Friday evening and were transported to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, with four more scheduled to arrive on Sunday.
