With repeal looming, Tampa again opens recreation centers for Obamacare sign-ups
For the fourth straight year, City Hall is opening city recreation centers so health insurance navigators can meet with people interested in signing up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act before the Jan. 31 deadline. This time, however, it's happening as President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans make plans to repeal the law.
