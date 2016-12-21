Winter Jam Tour Spectacular And Its Founder Return to Tampa

The highly anticipated Winter Jam Tour Spectacular returns to Tampa's Amalie Arena on Saturday, January 14 at 6:00 p.m. With household names like Crowder, Britt Nicole, NewSong, Tenth Avenue North, Colton Dixon, and Andy Mineo, it is Christian music's largest annual tour. Celebrated evangelist and author Tony Nolan also joins the fun, along with new and upcoming Christian artists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.