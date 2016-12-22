Veteran banker and nonprofit leader j...

Veteran banker and nonprofit leader joins the C-suite at Tampa Hillsborough EDC

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Business Journal

A former South Tampa market manager for NorthStar Bank has joined the leadership team at the Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corp. Mark Segal has been named chief administrative officer and senior vice president, effective Jan. 3. Segal has nearly 20 years of banking experience and eight years of nonprofit leadership experience, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07) Dec 22 tchauling 4
Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost... Dec 22 JimmieBallGame 1
News Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08) Dec 22 JimmieBallGame 73
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Dec 22 TRUMP POTUS 1,007
Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl... Dec 21 Max 2
Debra Lafave student (Aug '08) Dec 21 Jessica 26
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Dec 21 Muppets 113
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,204 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,515

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC