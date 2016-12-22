Veteran banker and nonprofit leader joins the C-suite at Tampa Hillsborough EDC
A former South Tampa market manager for NorthStar Bank has joined the leadership team at the Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corp. Mark Segal has been named chief administrative officer and senior vice president, effective Jan. 3. Segal has nearly 20 years of banking experience and eight years of nonprofit leadership experience, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Dec 22
|tchauling
|4
|Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost...
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|1
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|TRUMP POTUS
|1,007
|Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl...
|Dec 21
|Max
|2
|Debra Lafave student (Aug '08)
|Dec 21
|Jessica
|26
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Dec 21
|Muppets
|113
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC