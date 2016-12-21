Two injured in Tampa wrong-way crash

Florida Highway Patrol reported that Colonaii Bell, 33, of Tampa was headed westbound on Hillsborough Ave. west of 56th Street when he left the westbound lanes and traveled into the eastbound lanes around 12:40 a.m. Bell's Dodge Charger crashed head on with a Dodge Caravan driven by Brian James Stanley, 44, of Tampa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.