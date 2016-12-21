Three bitten after Tampa woman tries to put sweater on dog
A family dog bit three people, possibly injuring one of them seriously, at a home in East Tampa Friday, police said. The incident took place at 3405 Cord Street in the Highland Pines area, and involved a pitbull mix named Scarface.
