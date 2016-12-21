Tampa's first Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar to begin construction next year
A new-to-Tampa taco restaurant is moving forward with its plans for a location in International Plaza - but it's still not clear what will happen to the nightclub in the space the new restaurant will occupy.
