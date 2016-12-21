Tampa woman dies after scooter struck...

Tampa woman dies after scooter struck from behind in Town 'N Country

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A Tampa woman was killed Christmas night when her scooter, which did not have rear lights, was struck from behind in Town 'N Country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07) Dec 22 tchauling 4
Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost... Dec 22 JimmieBallGame 1
News Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08) Dec 22 JimmieBallGame 73
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Dec 22 TRUMP POTUS 1,007
Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl... Dec 21 Max 2
Debra Lafave student (Aug '08) Dec 21 Jessica 26
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Dec 21 Muppets 113
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,639 • Total comments across all topics: 277,356,564

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC