Tampa Police: Thieves hijacked Lyft driver, forced him to be getaway driver in string of burglaries
Two Tampa men were arrested this week after a Lyft driver said he was robbed and forced at gunpoint to be their getaway driver in a multi-county string of burglaries, according to police. Tampa police arrested Willie David Brown III and Aaron Milford Diggs, both 18, on Wednesday on charges of armed kidnapping and robbery with a firearm.
