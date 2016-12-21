Tampa man wanted for robbery
Authorities have named a suspect in a September robbery after an investigation revealed that he allegedly used the victim's credit card at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reported that Curtis Leon Smith, 33, approached the victim on September 9 at the Netpark complex at 5701 East Hillsborough Avenue and told the victim he was armed with a handgun.
