Tampa drops idea of steering slice of tax revenue from downtown to Ybor

Tuesday Dec 20

An idea that provoked a tug-of-war between boosters for downtown and Ybor City has died a quiet death. In late 2015, business leaders in Ybor City proposed that the city redraw some lines to transfer the oddly named Gas Worx property - 7.6 acres that's ripe for redevelopment - out of the downtown community redevelopment area and into the CRA for Ybor City.

