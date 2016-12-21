Tampa drops idea of steering slice of tax revenue from downtown to Ybor
An idea that provoked a tug-of-war between boosters for downtown and Ybor City has died a quiet death. In late 2015, business leaders in Ybor City proposed that the city redraw some lines to transfer the oddly named Gas Worx property - 7.6 acres that's ripe for redevelopment - out of the downtown community redevelopment area and into the CRA for Ybor City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Thu
|tchauling
|4
|Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost...
|Thu
|JimmieBallGame
|1
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Thu
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Thu
|TRUMP POTUS
|1,007
|Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl...
|Wed
|Max
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Dec 21
|Muppets
|113
|Mark Lunsford to speak out today about lawsuit (Feb '08)
|Dec 19
|Scout59
|328
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC