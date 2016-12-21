Study: Some Tampa neighborhoods face flood risk6 mins ago
We now have a better idea of some of the most vulnerable areas of flooding in Hillsborough County, including entire neighborhoods and parks. Hillsborough County-City Planning commission was just required by the state to look at the most vulnerable areas of Tampa Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Dec 22
|tchauling
|4
|Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost...
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|1
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|TRUMP POTUS
|1,007
|Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl...
|Dec 21
|Max
|2
|Debra Lafave student (Aug '08)
|Dec 21
|Jessica
|26
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Dec 21
|Muppets
|113
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC