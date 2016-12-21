SSPC President's Welcome

SSPC 2017 featuring GreenCOAT is scheduled for January 30 to February 2, 2017, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Fla. The SSPC 2017 Advance Program is published to help protective and marine coatings professionals plan their activities at the conference and exhibition.

