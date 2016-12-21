Second man arrested, charged with murder in connection with deadly Temple Terrace home invasion

Leroy Monsalvatge, 24, of Tampa was arrested Friday and charged with first degree murder in connection to a deadly home invasion robbery at the Summit West Apartments in Temple Terrace on Dec. 28. TEMPLE TERRACE - The search for the second suspect in this week's deadly home invasion ended early Friday in a Tampa hospital Hillsborough sheriff's deputies arrested Leroy Monsalvatge, 24, without incident at Florida Hospital and charged with him first degree murder, among other charges. He had been admitted for an unrelated illness.

