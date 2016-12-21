Pedestrians die in separate Tampa area incidents
Felipe Montoya, 38, was walking south across Gibsonton Drive when he stepped into the path of an eastbound 2005 Dodge Ram, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Montoya was not in a crosswalk at the time.
