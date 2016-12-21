Onetime leader of Tampa megachurch joins Trump inaugural team
Paula White, who with her former husband once led one of the largest churches in Tampa, will participate in president-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in, his inaugural committee announced on Wednesday. White, a former pastor at Without Walls International Church, was one of six faith leaders announced as participants in the Jan. 20 inaugural ceremony.
