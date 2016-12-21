Once again, officials ask Tampa Bay t...

Once again, officials ask Tampa Bay to skip the celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Last year, Amber Bartles, then 17, was struck by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. Bartles and her boyfriend were in the backyard of 1110 32nd St. S in St. Petersburg looking for fireworks when the bullet pierced her leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Henry L. Wright (Apr '13) 18 hr Upset in Ky 4
Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09) Fri Michael Burch Lex... 39
News Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07) Dec 22 tchauling 4
Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost... Dec 22 JimmieBallGame 1
News Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08) Dec 22 JimmieBallGame 73
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Dec 22 TRUMP POTUS 1,007
Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl... Dec 21 Max 2
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,913 • Total comments across all topics: 277,514,817

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC