Naked man jumping on cars along busy Florida highway

Tampa Police are investigating an incident on Dale Mabry Highway that involved a naked man running around on the roadway jumping on cars. Police say the incident started around 5:30 a.m. near Dale Mabry and Spruce Street, when a naked man ran on Dale Mabry and behaving erratic, including banging his head on a car and jumping on cars.

