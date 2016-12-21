Hooper: The 2016 edition of 'You haven't lived in Tampa Bay until ...'
Tampa Bay Times columnist Ernest Hooper says you haven't lived in Tampa Bay until you've rediscovered the secret sauce at the reinvigorated Goody-Goody, located at 1601 W Swann Ave in Tampa's Hyde Park Village. [CHERIE DIEZ The obvious - Cuban sandwiches, grouper delicacies, sunsets on the beach - are a given.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Dec 22
|tchauling
|4
|Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost...
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|1
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|TRUMP POTUS
|1,007
|Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl...
|Dec 21
|Max
|2
|Debra Lafave student (Aug '08)
|Dec 21
|Jessica
|26
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Dec 21
|Muppets
|113
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC